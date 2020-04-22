TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.54

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $8.58. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 603,945 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.