Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.46

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as low as $12.28. Toshiba shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 22,994 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Toshiba currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

