Traders Purchase Large Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Put Options (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,892 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,381% compared to the average daily volume of 560 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,911,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

