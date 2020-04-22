TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

TransAlta has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of -65.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,989. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

