Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. 2,261,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,260. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

