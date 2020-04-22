Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGVSF remained flat at $$27.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56.
Tryg A/S Company Profile
