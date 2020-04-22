Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGVSF remained flat at $$27.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through: Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments.

