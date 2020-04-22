TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Gap Up to $3.27

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.27. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 98,104 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $320.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

