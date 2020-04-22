Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SMIF stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Wednesday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.18.
About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.