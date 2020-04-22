Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SMIF stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Wednesday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.18.

Get Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd alerts:

About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.