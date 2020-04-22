UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

