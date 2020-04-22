Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,436 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,711. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

