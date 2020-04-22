United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $8.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 702,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

