United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Boosted by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

NYSE UTX traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 9,818,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

