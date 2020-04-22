United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 9,818,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.