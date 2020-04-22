United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 9,818,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

