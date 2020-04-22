Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Down to $14.39

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.39. Unum Group shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 986,893 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

