USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on May 8th

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of -1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,235.3%.

NYSE USAC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 505,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $769.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USAC. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

