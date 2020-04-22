Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. 17,123,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,388,141. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

