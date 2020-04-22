Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 357.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,123,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,388,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

