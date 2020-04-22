Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 16,567,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,798,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.