Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,972,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,809. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

