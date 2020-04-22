Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 26.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $5.52 on Wednesday, hitting $256.47. 5,625,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,934. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.