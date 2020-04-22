Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 380.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. 3,239,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,051. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

