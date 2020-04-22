Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

