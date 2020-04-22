Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after buying an additional 244,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,214 shares of company stock worth $10,866,954 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.20. 694,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day moving average is $152.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

