Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Visa has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Visa has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.59. 14,469,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,483,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

