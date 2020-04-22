Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Vycor Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:VYCO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.03. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,438 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

