Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 952,921 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $96,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.59. 6,481,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,477,874. The company has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

