Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $131.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,874. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

