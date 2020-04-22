Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.27.

WMT stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.59. 6,481,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,477,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

