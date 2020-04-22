Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.27.

WMT stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.59. 6,481,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,477,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit