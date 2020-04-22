Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $474,668,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after acquiring an additional 207,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.99. 742,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.