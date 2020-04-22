Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,467 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 35,535,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,593,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

