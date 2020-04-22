Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

WBS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 506,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,587. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

