Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

