Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is Marathon Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,266 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 2.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $137,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 27,908,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,328,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

