Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.78

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as low as $10.94. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 106,424 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
