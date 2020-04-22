Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.78

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as low as $10.94. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 106,424 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

