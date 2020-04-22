Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

WLDN traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. 6,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,427. Willdan Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

