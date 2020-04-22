Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of WSM opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

