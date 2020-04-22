Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.51. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

