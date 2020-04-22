Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.51. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Earnings History for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit