WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 24th

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Dividend History for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit