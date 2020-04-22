WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 24th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.