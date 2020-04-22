WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

HYND traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

