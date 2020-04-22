WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

HYND traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Dividend History for WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit