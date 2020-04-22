Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.83. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,095,176 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.63.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

