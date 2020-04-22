Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.77. Xerox shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 80,759 shares trading hands.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Xerox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 628,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 452,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

