Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.77. Xerox shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 80,759 shares trading hands.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Xerox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 628,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 452,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit