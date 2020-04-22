YPF (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.45. YPF shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 102,436 shares.

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that YPF SA will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in YPF during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in YPF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in YPF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in YPF during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

