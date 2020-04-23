15,353 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 3,639,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.5994 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

