7,122 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $15.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.51. 2,667,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

