85,540 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,000. FedEx makes up 4.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

