9F (NYSE:JFU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.52

Shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

