Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 2,313 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 434,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.84.

