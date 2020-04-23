Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 24,042 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 67.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 4.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,682 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,129,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 2,753,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,285. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.