Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 53,493 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 18,835.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Austria ETF comprises about 2.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 1.65% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWO. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 18,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

